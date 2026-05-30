Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
Champions League

Ousmane Dembele boosts Ballon d’Or chances with Champions League win before 2026 World Cup

PSG won the UEFA Champions League, and that makes Ousmane Dembele a serious contender to the Ballon d'Or if he can keep the momentum throughout the 2026 World Cup.

Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain.

The UEFA Champions League final has ended with PSG as champions. Among the winners, Ousmane Dembele can be considered even more as a prime Ballon d’Or contender. If the French can keep his top form in the 2026 World Cup, he could be a main name to watch to win the most coveted individual award in soccer in back to back years.

It was a tough game where Dembele was subbed off due to injury. Still, he scored, and winning the UEFA Champions League final while being instrumental during the whole campaign could provide a boost in stock. The Ballon d’Or case for Dembele could get even bigger if his 2026 World Cup output is good. That if the injury allows him to play in it.

France are contenders to win the 2026 World Cup. A good tournament from Dembele is needed if the national team wants to actually lift the trophy formerly known as Jules Rimet. It would be France’s third world title.

Dembele’s importance for France in the 2026 World Cup

Dembele is key for the Bleus. He is one of the three forwards used by Didier Deschamps. His ability to run through spaces, shoot with both his feet and exchangeability up front make him a nightmare to deal with.

Given the recent success of France in the World Cup (2018 winners, 2022 runner-ups), having prime Dembele is more than just a luxury. In fact, it’s quite a need for the squad to keep aspiring for it all. The fact is world class players are not easy to find.

See also

Kai Havertz joins Cristiano Ronaldo in list of players to score in two Champions League finals for different teams

Who’s the last Ballon d’Or winner from France?

The last French player to win the Ballon d’Or is actually Dembele himself, dating back to last season. Hence, a Ballon d’Or win would confirm Dembele as one of the best players of the decade so far.

Survey

If Dembele has a great 2026 World Cup, should he win the Ballon d'Or?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions