Aaron Rodgers is reportedly leaning toward one option for 2026 final decision between Steelers and retirement

Aaron Rodgers must decide in the coming weeks what his future in the NFL will be for 2026. The options are very clear: return with the Pittsburgh Steelers, test free agency, or retire.

In 2025, many rumors pointed to Rodgers being interested in playing for the Los Angeles Rams if Matthew Stafford was ready to say goodbye, or with the Vikings to reunite with Kevin O’Connell. Neither of those options was possible early in the offseason.

In that scenario, the quarterback was patient and waited for other alternatives to open up. Mike Tomlin jumped in and convinced him that the Steelers gave him a good opportunity to compete for the Super Bowl and close his career on a high note.

Aaron Rodgers would come back with Steelers in 2026

Aaron Rodgers would be very close to returning with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the quarterback is ready to run it back, now with Mike McCarthy as head coach.

“Rodgers has not yet informed the Steelers whether he will return for a 22nd NFL season, but my understanding is the odds are increasing. I’m told Rodgers has spoken several times with new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, who of course helped Rodgers develop into a four-time MVP and a Super Bowl winner in Green Bay.”

The key for Rodgers is which team gives him the best chance to win a championship and also which city offers the best environment to enjoy the final chapter of his career. In this latter aspect, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the advantage for a possible comeback in 2026.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring from football?

No. According to information from Tom Pelissero, Aaron Rodgers appears set to return in 2026. In fact, the quarterback has been in contact with several Pittsburgh Steelers players, including DK Metcalf.

“Rodgers has also spoken with wide receiver DK Metcalf who wants Rodgers back at age 42. The plan is for Rodgers to take a little bit of time and everyone hopes he comes to a decision prior to the start of free agency in mid-March. This is Aaron Rodgers. Only he knows ultimately where this is going to go. If he’s going to come back, they need to work out a contract. At this point, it would not be a surprise if Rodgers is back in Pittsburgh.”