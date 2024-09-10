The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that Russell Wilson won't play against the Denver Broncos, with Justin Fields having another chance to start for the AFC North club.

The 2024 NFL season kicked off well for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the AFC North team couldn’t start Russell Wilson in their opener, and Justin Fields will once again take the helm as the starter against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

In the offseason, the Steelers overhauled their quarterback room, signing Russell Wilson as their primary QB while also trading for Justin Fields as a reliable backup option.

Before the season started, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Wilson as the 2024 starter. However, it’s Fields who will be leading the offense for at least the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russell Wilson is out for the Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos

One of the most anticipated games this year was the matchup between the Steelers and the Broncos. After Denver released Russell Wilson earlier this year, Pittsburgh wasted no time in signing him as a free agent.

see also Following Wilson"s injury: Will HC Tomlin name Justin Fields as starter QB in Week 1 for Steelers?

Wilson’s return to Colorado was set to be a highly anticipated event. However, this reunion won’t take place as the veteran quarterback has been ruled out for Week 2 due to injury.

Advertisement

Last week, the Steelers revealed that Wilson suffered a calf injury, preventing him from playing against the Atlanta Falcons. Justin Fields stepped in as the starter, leading Pittsburgh to a win against the NFC South team.

Advertisement

Fields struggled in his debut, completing 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards with no touchdowns. Although he didn’t throw for any scores, Fields managed to guide the offense to six drives that resulted in Chris Boswell field goals.

Advertisement

Russell Wilson was named the starter of the Steelers for the 2024 season

Denver’s defense, which looked strong in Week 1, will present a tougher challenge, and Fields will need to elevate his game if the Steelers hope to secure a road victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Russell Wilson be ready to face the Chargers in Week 3?

Russell Wilson missed significant time this offseason due to his calf injury. While he was named the starter, his availability for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers remains uncertain.

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin gives key update on Russell Wilson"s health with the Steelers

Despite the injury, Wilson secured the starting quarterback job over Justin Fields. However, with Fields now stepping in, he has a valuable opportunity to prove himself and potentially challenge Wilson for the starting role moving forward.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE