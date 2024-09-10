Trending topics:
NFL

Steelers News: Why is Justin Fields starting vs. the Broncos instead of Russell Wilson?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have confirmed that Russell Wilson won't play against the Denver Broncos, with Justin Fields having another chance to start for the AFC North club.

Justin Fields, quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesJustin Fields, quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Fernando Franco Puga

The 2024 NFL season kicked off well for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the AFC North team couldn’t start Russell Wilson in their opener, and Justin Fields will once again take the helm as the starter against the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

In the offseason, the Steelers overhauled their quarterback room, signing Russell Wilson as their primary QB while also trading for Justin Fields as a reliable backup option.

Before the season started, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Wilson as the 2024 starter. However, it’s Fields who will be leading the offense for at least the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

Advertisement

Russell Wilson is out for the Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos

One of the most anticipated games this year was the matchup between the Steelers and the Broncos. After Denver released Russell Wilson earlier this year, Pittsburgh wasted no time in signing him as a free agent.

Following Wilson\&#039;s injury: Will HC Tomlin name Justin Fields as starter QB in Week 1 for Steelers?

see also

Following Wilson"s injury: Will HC Tomlin name Justin Fields as starter QB in Week 1 for Steelers?

Wilson’s return to Colorado was set to be a highly anticipated event. However, this reunion won’t take place as the veteran quarterback has been ruled out for Week 2 due to injury.

Advertisement

Last week, the Steelers revealed that Wilson suffered a calf injury, preventing him from playing against the Atlanta Falcons. Justin Fields stepped in as the starter, leading Pittsburgh to a win against the NFC South team.

Fields struggled in his debut, completing 17 of 23 passes for 156 yards with no touchdowns. Although he didn’t throw for any scores, Fields managed to guide the offense to six drives that resulted in Chris Boswell field goals.

Advertisement
Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was named the starter of the Steelers for the 2024 season

Denver’s defense, which looked strong in Week 1, will present a tougher challenge, and Fields will need to elevate his game if the Steelers hope to secure a road victory.

Advertisement

Will Russell Wilson be ready to face the Chargers in Week 3?

Russell Wilson missed significant time this offseason due to his calf injury. While he was named the starter, his availability for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers remains uncertain.

NFL News: Mike Tomlin gives key update on Russell Wilson\&#039;s health with the Steelers

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin gives key update on Russell Wilson"s health with the Steelers

Despite the injury, Wilson secured the starting quarterback job over Justin Fields. However, with Fields now stepping in, he has a valuable opportunity to prove himself and potentially challenge Wilson for the starting role moving forward.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Jets HC Robert Saleh makes strong statement in support of Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers
NFL

Jets HC Robert Saleh makes strong statement in support of Aaron Rodgers after loss to 49ers

Where to watch Honduras vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch Honduras vs Jamaica live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Video: James Rodriguez scores great penalty to Dibu Martinez, puts Colombia ahead vs Argentina
Soccer

Video: James Rodriguez scores great penalty to Dibu Martinez, puts Colombia ahead vs Argentina

Video: James Rodriguez makes costly mistake as Argentina equalize vs Colombia
Soccer

Video: James Rodriguez makes costly mistake as Argentina equalize vs Colombia

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo