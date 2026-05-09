Steelers sign Gennings Dunker amid uncertainty over Aaron Rodgers’ return

Despite uncertainty surrounding the return of Aaron Rodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers have secured an offensive tackle by signing rookie Gennings Dunker.

The rumors of a visit from Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers have grown in recent days; however, his return to the franchise is far from being confirmed. Despite this situation, Mike McCarthy secured a new tackle for whoever will be the starting quarterback in Week 1 after signing rookie Gennings Dunker.

“Steelers signed third-round pick Gennings Dunker,” insider Adam Schefter confirmed it through his X account. The offensive tackle arrives in Steel City after being selected with the 96th overall pick in the third round of the latest 2026 NFL Draft.

If it is not Rodgers, the coach has other options in the deck to serve as the primary signal-caller. What is certain for now is that whoever becomes the QB1 will be well protected by the talent of the eccentric Dunker from now on.

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Dunker’s numbers that raise expectations in Pittsburgh

Gennings Dunker enters the NFL following a dominant 2025 season at Iowa, where he earned an elite 80.6 overall PFF grade and led a unit that won the prestigious Joe Moore Award. Standing 6’5″ and weighing 319 lbs., Dunker’s massive frame and youthful explosiveness make him the ideal ‘bodyguard’ for a veteran like Aaron Rodgers if he decides to come back.

Gennings Dunker #67.

Having allowed only two sacks over 667 offensive snaps last season, his refined technique and raw power provide the reliable pocket integrity Rodgers needs at 42 years old. This blend of collegiate pedigree and fresh athleticism ensures that the Steelers’ offensive line can effectively neutralize elite pass rushers, extending Rodgers’ window of success in Pittsburgh.

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Quarterbacks that Gennings Dunker could protect for the Steelers

Under the leadership of Mike McCarthy, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback room currently centers on a competitive mix of experienced stability and high-ceiling potential. Mason Rudolph provides a reliable veteran presence and deep knowledge of the organization’s culture, serving as the steady hand for the unit.

He is joined by Will Howard, the 2025 sixth-round pick who has shown significant physical upside during his first year of development, and Drew Allar, the highly touted third-round selection from the 2026 Draft. This diverse trio offers McCarthy a unique ‘quarterback school’ environment, allowing the staff to evaluate Rudolph’s experience against the raw athleticism and youth of Howard and Allar as they shape the franchise’s offensive future.

Will Howard #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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The wall for Pittsburgh’s QBs

The projected configuration for the offensive line features a powerful blend of young talent and physical dominance across the board. In this setup, Broderick Jones takes charge as the Left Tackle, securing the edge, while Spencer Anderson slots in alongside him at Left Guard to solidify the interior.

The right side of the unit showcases impressive depth and competition, with Mason McCormick and Gennings Dunker sharing the responsibilities at Right Guard, providing a massive presence at the point of attack. Completing the front, Troy Fautanu anchors the line as the Right Tackle, forming a high-pedigree bookend that ensures a formidable and athletic wall for the offense.