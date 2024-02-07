Super Bowl 2024: Who will sing the national anthem before the Chiefs and 49ers matchup?

Super Bowl 2024 has arrived. Millions of fans will tune in to watch the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, eagerly anticipating the national anthem performance before this thrilling match.

On Sunday, the 49ers and the Chiefs will decide which is the best team in the NFL nowadays. Both clubs have had remarkable seasons, but only one will be able to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy.

In addition to the highly anticipated game, the NFL has prepared a spectacular show. Before kickoff, Reba McEntire will perform the national anthem of the United States, setting the stage for the excitement to come at Allegiant Stadium.

Super Bowl 2024: Who is Reba McEntire?

Reba McEntire, the country music legend, will grace the Super Bowl 2024 stage with her rendition of the national anthem. With a career spanning decades, she’s earned her place as one of music’s biggest icons, winning three Grammys and landing in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Hailing from Oklahoma, McEntire’s love for music started early, and she shot to stardom in the ’80s with hits like “Fancy” and “You Lie.” Known for her powerful voice and storytelling, she’s kept fans hooked with her timeless tunes.

McEntire is one of the biggest icons in country music, with over 100 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart (25 in the first place). She has been nominated to 221 awards, winning 91 of them.

Beyond music, McEntire’s also a familiar face in acting, charming audiences on TV and in movies. As she takes the Super Bowl spotlight, fans can expect a performance that’s both heartfelt and a nod to her enduring legacy.

Interestingly, one of the most popular bets in Las Vegas is wagering on the duration of the national anthem performance. Currently, the over for 1 minute and 30.5 seconds is listed at +102, while the under is at -128.

Who will perform before the start of the Super Bowl 2024?

Aside from the national anthem, the NFL has lined up two additional acts for the Super Bowl pre-show. However, she won't be alone on stage as other artists will join her for the performance.

Austin Richard, better known as Post Malone, will be in charge of singing “America the Beautiful.” Andra Day, a talented R&B American artist, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”