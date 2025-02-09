Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show budget: How much does it really cost to pull off?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off for the title at Super Bowl LIX. However, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts won’t be the only stars in the spotlight, as rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year.

Lamar is coming off a successful night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where he took home five trophies, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, for his hit “Not Like Us.” As a result, he’s expected to deliver a celebratory performance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Of course, he won’t be alone—he’ll be joined by dancers, musicians, and other performers to create a spectacular show. While artists don’t get paid to perform at the biggest NFL game of the year, the cost of the production is significant. Here’s what to know.

How much do Super Bowl halftime shows cost?

Although Super Bowl performers don’t receive payment from the NFL, the cost of production can be substantial. Expenses for elements like fireworks, LED panels, dancers, different stages and more often total in the millions. NBC highlights a few shows that incurred significant costs:

Beyonce’s Halftime Show in 2013 is considered iconic (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

2001: Aerosmith, NSYNC, $11 million

2007: Prince, $12 million

2017: Lady Gaga, $10 million

2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, $13 million

Curiously, Beyoncé’s Halftime Show, considered one of the most iconic, only cost around $600,000.

Why do the Super Bowl halftime show performers not get paid?

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most coveted performances in the entertainment industry, but performers generally don’t receive payment. In a 2016 Forbes interview, NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter explained, “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

Despite the lack of direct payment, the exposure from performing in front of an estimated 100 million global viewers is invaluable. For instance, Shakira’s performance at Super Bowl LIV in 2020 led to a 230% increase in her Spotify streams, while Jennifer Lopez saw a 335% rise. Additionally, Usher, who performed in 2024, used the opportunity to promote his tour, which became one of the highest-grossing tours of the past year (88.5 million dollars) according to Billboard.