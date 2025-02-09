Trending topics:
Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles for free in the USA: Super Bowl 2025

Kansas City Chiefs will face Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including kickoff times and streaming details.

By Leonardo Herrera

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to clash in the NFL Super Bowl 2025, a matchup that has football fans across the country buzzing with anticipation. Here’s a complete guide on how to watch the highly awaited showdown, including kickoff times and streaming options.

[Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Super Bowl 2025 has finally arrived, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown to crown this season’s champion. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, are chasing their third straight title and enter as favorites, but they face a formidable challenge from the Philadelphia Eagles.

After an impressive regular season, the Eagles solidified their contender status in the playoffs and are determined to end Kansas City’s reign. With two powerhouse teams clashing, this highly anticipated matchup promises plenty of drama and excitement.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs will take on Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl 2025 on Sunday, February 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM (ET).

Oren Burks of the Philadelphia Eagles – Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles live on FOX. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

