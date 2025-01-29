Super Bowl champion coach hints at his NFL team’s interest in Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson does not have a secure future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The veteran quarterback will become a free agent and is beginning to enter the radar of NFL teams. In that context, a Super Bowl champion coach with the Seattle Seahawks took over a franchise days ago and already referred to the possibility of bringing Russ on board.

Wilson has had an outstanding season, starting in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season after returning from a lengthy calf injury. While he was instrumental in leading the Steelers to the playoffs, the 36-year-old quarterback was unable to guarantee a strong offensive performance in the postseason. As a result, another team could be interested in him.

The head coach who responded about an interest in hiring Russell Wilson is none other than Pete Carroll, the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Carroll led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl XLVIII championship with Wilson as the star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s so early and we’re just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces, not even putting them together yet, so I can’t even say. Free agency hasn’t come yet. I promise you, if you’re a real competitor you’re not letting options get away from you,” Carroll said on the What The Football podcast about the possibility of bringing Wilson to the Raiders.

Owner and managing general partner Mark Davis (C) of the Las Vegas Raiders poses for photos with John Spytek (L) and Pete Carroll (R) during a news conference introducing Spytek as the general manager and Carroll as the head coach of the Raiders at the Las Vegas Raiders

Advertisement

How long did Wilson and Carroll work together for the Seahawks?

Carroll coached Wilson for 10 years in Seattle from 2012 to 2021. In addition to winning the 2013 NFL Super Bowl, both were crucial to the team also reaching the league finals in 2014. The current Raiders coach was the head coach of the Seahawks from 2010 to 2023.

Advertisement

see also Russell Wilson's net worth: How rich is the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback?

Will Russell Wilson remain with the Steelers?

Wilson has stated that his goal is to play in Pittsburgh next season. Art Rooney II, president of the Steelers, has made it clear that the franchise intends to offer him or Justin Fields a contract extension, but that the two will not be on the roster together.