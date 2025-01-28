Russell Wilson and Justin Fields face a scenario of uncertainty following the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Wild Card round. Both quarterbacks will become free agents, and the Black & Gold franchise set to make a final decision on their future.

The Steelers are beginning to decide who will be their starting quarterback for next season after giving one-year contracts to Fields and Wilson, who shared the job last season. Russ started for the team after recovering from a long-term calf injury, while Fields began the season as the starting QB. It’s approaching the time of decision, though.

President Art Rooney II held his annual press conference with local reporters and revealed a detail that will have a direct impact on the Steelers‘ quarterback position for the 2025 NFL season. His statement begins to shed light on what will be a long chapter.

Will Fields and Wilson play for the Steelers in the 2025 NFL season?

“I think they’re both capable quarterbacks and my preference would be to sign one of them. So that’ll be the priority, and I think that will give us the best opportunity to move forward,” Rooney confessed at the press conference regarding the situation with Wilson and Fields. According to the Steelers president, only one of the two will be in Pittsburgh next season.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers

As for next steps, Rooney insisted that he believes it is unlikely the Steelers will sign both quarterbacks, and that his preference would be to arrange a contract of more than one year for whichever of the two stays. “I think both of them see themselves as starters, and I don’t know that they want to share the same job again next year. So I would say most likely, we probably don’t wind up bringing them both back,” he sentenced.

Rooney identified the reason for the Steelers’ failure to advance in the playoffs

"I think the biggest piece of the puzzle, I keep saying, is, you know, we've got to address this quarterback position and and I think when you look around and you kind of see the teams that are at that next level, you know that's that's where they are, and they're there for that reason. We've got to work to do," he said.