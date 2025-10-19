Super Bowl champion could come back from retirement and play for Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been fixing their offense with Jalen Hurts changing his ways but the defense also needs help. After Za’Darius Smith suddenly retired, their pass rush unit needed help. Who else but a team legend who won the Super Bowl twice with them to come back from retirement to help them out?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Eagles legend Brandon Graham is mulling coming out of retirement. The edge rusher could be back for his 16th NFL season. Graham retired last season after the Super Bowl win. However, the reports say he could return as soon as next week if needed.

The Eagles are 5-2 but their season has been dramatic, especially on offense where Jalen Hurts and company are only getting to the level they’re accustomed. Adding Graham could serve as a pass rush boost, but also as a veteran leader who knows what it takes to win at the highest of levels.

Graham was an absolute menace

Graham played his whole career with the Eagles and he left a mark. During his 206 games, he had 11 passes defended, 23 forced fumbles, seven fumbles recovered, 76.5 career sacks and 153 QB hits.

Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Graham was a Pro Bowler for the Eagles and helped them win the 2017 and 2024 Super Bowls. He will likely be inducted to the team’s ring of honor some day. Graham is presumably still in football shape.

The Eagles pass rush is not good

No player on the Eagles roster has even five sacks this season. Entering Week 7, they were the fourth team with the least amount of sacks in the NFL. Add the fact that Za’Darius Smith retired and he was arguably the team’s best pass rusher, and Graham coming back is almost necessary.

Graham wasn’t as prolific at sacking the quarterback the last couple of seasons, but still was a huge presence in the trenches. Not only that, but Graham is known for his clutch skill. He always made a play when the team needed it the most.