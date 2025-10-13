Three-time Pro Bowler shockingly retires from the NFL after starting season with Jalen Hurts’ Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best rosters in the NFL. Jalen Hurts and company guide the offense while the defense works as a head-on, aggressive unit. One of the players in charge of getting to the opposing quarterback has now suddenly retired.

Za’Darius Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler and signed with the Eagles this season. He had 1.5 sacks already and was a key part of the defensive line rotation. Now, via his official Instagram, he has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Smith, who has 70.5 career-sacks, went to the Pro Bowl twice with the Green Bay Packers and once more when playing for the Minnesota Vikings. A prolific pass rusher, now the Eagles will try to cover up for the hole Smith left.

Eagles OLB depth chart without Za’Darius Smith

Smith earned the starting outside linebacker gig and now, Joshua Uche will serve as the next man up. Patrick Johnson, Azeez Ojulari and Jalyx Hunt can also play on the left, despite being listed as right outside linebackers.

Za’Darius Smith retired from the NFL.

Now, there might be some worrying signs as all of those names are not on Smith’s pass rush level. Patrick Johnson has one sack this year, the rest have zero. Smith is a tough name to replace.

How is the Eagles’ defense doing?

It’s not the best season for the Eagles defense. They rank 19 in yards allowed, 27th in rushing defense, 25th in sacks and 24th in takeaways. It’s not the best of seasons and now they’ll miss an impactful player.

The team is not having the most peaceful season but all the drama has been more on offense with Jalen Hurts and his weapons than defense. Now, it’s time to see how defensive coordinator Vic Fangio adapts to a mid-season, unexpected change.