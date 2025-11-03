Super Bowl champion refuses to give Sam Darnold his flowers after Commanders game

The Seattle Seahawks improved to 6-2 on Sunday night after dominating the Washington Commanders (38-14) at Northwest Stadium. Once again, quarterback Sam Darnold put up a show for Seattle, going 21 of 24 for 330 yards, four touchdowns, and a passer rating of 141.0 against one interception.

The Seahawks continue to co-lead the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams, while Darnold confirms that he is one of the best players in the league this season.

The former No. 2 overall pick has drawn MVP consideration in recent weeks, and these performances put him closer to the coveted award.

Many fans are sold on Darnold, who had the best season of his career in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings. However, others insist that he needs to keep working to earn the love some are already giving him.

LeSean McCoy says Sam Darnold needs to keep workin

Darnold went 16 of 16 in the first half of the game, racking up 282 yards and four touchdowns. He became the first quarterback since Tom Brady in 2007 to complete all of his passes in a half with a touchdown pass in each of his team’s first possessions.

Sam Darnold

Brady’s former teammate, LeSean McCoy, insisted that it’s too early to give Darnold too much love.

“It’s that quarterback (Darnold) for me,” McCoy said on the “Speakeasy” episode on Sunday. “Last year, I kept saying, ‘Yo, we’re in the world where we guys are praising Sam Darnold this, that and the third.’ I said, ‘Dude, the problem with America nowadays is that everyone wants success right now.’ Like, to get to the NFL, you know how hard it is … you have to earn that. We want to give Sam Darnold all this love so early. Let him earn it. ‘Cause last year, he played well, and it got to the end of the season, and you know what happened? The old him showed up.”

The Seahawks continue to play at a high level, and Darnold beats more rivals every week. He already proved that last season wasn’t a fluke, but not everybody is convinced.