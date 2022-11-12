Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against Seattle Seahawks for a game in the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 10 in your country

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NFL regular season, International Series. This game will be held at Allianz Arena in Munich on November 13, 2022 at 9:30 AM (ET). International fans are eager to see Tom Brady. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Buccaneers want to win another game, this time different things as the game is far away from home, but during Week 9 they won against the Los Angeles Rams 16-13 in what was the end of a painful losing streak of three weeks. After this game the Buccaneers rest in Bye Week 11.

The Seahawks have won the last four games, they are playing better than ever thanks to a solid offensive line that has won most of the last few games by a margin of more than ten points.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks: Kick-Off Time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks play for the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season, International Series on Sunday, November 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Australia: 1:30 AM (AEST) November 14

Canada: 9:30 AM (EDT)

China: 10:30 PM

Germany: 3:30 PM (CEST)

Ireland: 2:30 PM (IST)

Mexico: 8:30 AM (CDT)

US: 9:30 AM (ET)

UK: 2:30 PM (BST)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NFL Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are favorites to win in Germany with -2.5 spread and 1.70 moneyline that will pay $170 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a recent win but the visitors are on a hot streak. Seattle Seahawks are underdogs with +2.5 Ats and 2.20 moneyline. The totals are offered at 44.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 10 game is: Buccaneers -2.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2.5 / 1.70 Totals 44.5 Seattle Seahawks +2.5 / 2.20

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services. In the United States and Canada, football fans can get the NFLRedZone Channel to multicast all the sunday games by sign up with FuboTV (7-day free trial).