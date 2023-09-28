The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce had more reasons than usual to be at their best on Sunday. They were playing in front of Grammy-award winner Taylor Swift, who’s dating the tight end, as you may know by now.

Swift’s presence at Arrowhead Stadium was the biggest talking point of the week, and we’re not talking just about the National Football League. The frenzy is officially out of control.

Well, apparently, it seems like this mayhem won’t go away any time soon, as the pop superstar reportedly plans to be in attendance when the Chiefs visit MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets.

Taylor Swift Will Attend Chiefs’ Road Game Vs. Jets

“Music sensation Taylor Swift plans to attend the Sunday Night showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, sources tell Front Office Sports,” reported Michael McCarthy of FrontOfficeSports.com. “It would be the second straight week Swift showed up in person to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.”

Perhaps Swift will try and become her better half’s lucky charm, not that the Chiefs should need a lot of help getting past the sluggish Jets without Aaron Rodgers, though.

And while Kelce will definitely cherish this gesture and be glad that she is in attendance, no one will be happier about her presence at another game than NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.