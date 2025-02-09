Taylor Swift’s fans react to Travis Kelce’s Chiefs loss to Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

It was a difficult night for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was also a tough night for Taylor Swift, who was shocked when she was booed by fans at the Caesars Superdrome. After the Chiefs were defeated in the Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift fans are also coping with the result.
Since Swift started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023, the star had attended 22 games and the team won the vast majority of them (19), including the Super Bowl 2024.
However, this time, the singer, who attended the Super Bowl game alongside Ice Spice, couldn’t watch her boyfriend become champion again. Despite the catastrophic Chiefs’ loss, fans of the singer had fun with some posting on social media.
How are Taylor Swift reacting to the Chiefs’ loss?
It’s not all sadness in the fandom. While there’s some outrage after Swift’s treatment by the crowd at the Caesars Superdrome, there was also time for some jokes. Mostly, fans comparing Swift to Vanessa Hudgens in ‘High School Musical’, as well joking that, as Swift was fans of the Eagles before, she wins either way.
i don't care who wins or loses today my biggest hope is that everyone has fun and taylor swift ruins the day of men who hate her
"Taylor Swift is here. She doesn't have much to cheer about. Travis Kelce has yet to catch a ball." #SuperBowl
i love that taylor ruins men’s football experience
do they realize taylor wins either way 😭😭😭
would be really funny if taylor swift broke up with him after this
Where is Taylor swift pulling a high school musical and singing to help push Travis to win
The irony of booing someone who sold out the same seat you’re sitting in 3 nights in a row is hilarious
I’m deceased #SuperBowlLIX
she looks like she’s about to call every chiefs player by their government name 😭
While many Swifties who aren’t Eagles fans didn’t get what they wanted, they certainly had some fun.