Taylor Swift’s fans react to Travis Kelce’s Chiefs loss to Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

It was a difficult night for the Kansas City Chiefs, but it was also a tough night for Taylor Swift, who was shocked when she was booed by fans at the Caesars Superdrome. After the Chiefs were defeated in the Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles, Swift fans are also coping with the result.

Since Swift started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023, the star had attended 22 games and the team won the vast majority of them (19), including the Super Bowl 2024.

However, this time, the singer, who attended the Super Bowl game alongside Ice Spice, couldn’t watch her boyfriend become champion again. Despite the catastrophic Chiefs’ loss, fans of the singer had fun with some posting on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How are Taylor Swift reacting to the Chiefs’ loss?

It’s not all sadness in the fandom. While there’s some outrage after Swift’s treatment by the crowd at the Caesars Superdrome, there was also time for some jokes. Mostly, fans comparing Swift to Vanessa Hudgens in ‘High School Musical’, as well joking that, as Swift was fans of the Eagles before, she wins either way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many Swifties who aren’t Eagles fans didn’t get what they wanted, they certainly had some fun.