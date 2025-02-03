Terrell Owens stirs Super Bowl LIX controversy with a message accusing NFL and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Terrell Owens has always been a controversial figure, and his latest comments about Super Bowl LIX and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs could take things to another level. The former star wide receiver has accused the NFL of rigging the league in Kansas City’s favor to ensure their path to the big game.

According to Owens, the Chiefs have been receiving unfair advantages from the league. “It’s blatant and obvious… And I never thought I would say games are rigged… It’s unreal the amount of calls the Chiefs get,” he said. Notably, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City have made multiple AFC Championship appearances, often winning close games.

Owens also pointed to last season’s Super Bowl loss by the 49ers, highlighting what he saw as questionable officiating. “Even when the Niners played in the Super Bowl, look at all the holding calls. If you watched the tape, it was cracked.” He went on to claim penalties were deliberately ignored to benefit the Chiefs. “They were getting clotheslined and they were not calling it. It was blatant, blatant calls that were obvious.”

The former wide receiver last played in the NFL in 2012 with the Seahawks on a short 20-day contract, but his experience dating back to his 1996 debut with the 49ers led him to make a bold statement: “I played the game and I’m watching the game, and I’m looking at all these calls—they’re just benefiting the Kansas City Chiefs.” Owens, despite 15 seasons in the league, never won a Super Bowl ring.

Chiefs Nearing Historic Three-Peat Victory

Mahomes’ Chiefs are just one win away from making history as the first NFL team to secure three consecutive Super Bowl titles, a feat previously thought impossible—even during Tom Brady’s era, which saw back-to-back championships, just like Kansas City.

Other Teams Also ‘Favored’

What Owens didn’t mention in his accusations against the league and the Chiefs is that other teams also benefit from referee errors during the regular season. These missed penalties often go uncorrected, impacting the outcome of games.