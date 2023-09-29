The Cowboys Are Forced to Continue with Changes in their Offensive Line

The Dallas Cowboys have to react quickly following a recent loss to the Cardinals that nobody was projecting. As they prepare for their upcoming game against the Patriots on Sunday, more adjustments are in the works due to injuries.

The health of the Cowboys’ offensive line has been a significant concern in the 2023 season, with right tackle Terence Steele being the sole lineman who has started all three games thus far. Unfortunately, the latest injury report adds to their uncertainties.

In this update, the team confirmed that Tyron Smith will be unavailable due to a knee injury. The left tackle had been held out of practice leading up to the Friday decision made by the coaching staff.

More Doubts in the Cowboys’ offensive line

The Cowboys are aiming to secure the number one seed in the conference, and they understand the importance of minimizing mistakes with the San Francisco 49ers already holding a perfect 3-0. Additionally, their division rivals Philadelphia Eagles are also boasting a spotless record.

Addressing the issues in the offensive line is crucial for the Cowboys, but they still have two more players with uncertain statuses. Right guard Zack Martin and center Tyler Biadasz are both carrying questionable tags as they approach Sunday’s game.

Martin and Biadasz have been upgraded to limited participation, so there is hope that they can return. In the absence of Smith, the team may consider rearranging their offensive line by placing Tyler Smith at left tackle and Chuma Edoga at left guard, switching their positions from last week.

How Old Is Tyron Smith?

Tyron Smith is 32 years old.