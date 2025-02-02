Titans HC Brian Callahan makes bold comparison between Shedeur Sanders and Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Tennessee Titans have had a disappointing campaign in the NFL, which has earned them the number 1 pick in the upcoming Draft. Many foresee Shedeur Sanders as a potential selection for the team, and it was Brian Callahan who, without giving too much away about what will happen, compared the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback to his colleague in Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow.

The Titans’ coach recently had a conversation with ESPN’s Turron Davenport, where he highlighted the similarities he sees between the former Buffaloes quarterback and Burrow, particularly emphasizing the strength in the arm that both players possess.

“People had questions about Burrow’s arm strength in general coming out,” Callahan started. “One of the things that makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. … They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength.

“Those things are how you make up for maybe not having the biggest arm. If you’re throwing on time and putting a ball when and where you’re supposed to go, you’re not going to have too many problems,” he also added.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas.

If the Titans ultimately choose Sanders in the upcoming draft, they will undoubtedly be bringing in an extraordinarily talented player who, if surrounded with the right support, could bring significant benefits to the team.

Borgonzi trusts Callahan’s assessment

Mike Borgonzi was hired as Tennessee’s 16th general manager a couple of weeks ago, and in line with what his head coach Brian Callahan intends, they quickly began exploring options to fill the quarterback position on the team.

Regarding this situation, and in statements published on espn.com, the Titans‘ GM spoke about the trust he places in the head coach when it comes to decision-making. In this case, the decision on the next QB, which will be crucial for the franchise’s future next season.

“[Callahan]’s very smart and detailed,” Borgonzi said. “He’s been around, some pretty good ones — Peyton Manning, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. I think that helps being around players like that — knowing what to look for in terms of just footwork, dropping the eyes downfield, etcetera.”

He finally concluded: “We’re going to turn over every rock to make sure we get the right guy there.”