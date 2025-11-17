Titans HC explains what went wrong during loss to Texans

The Tennessee Titans lost their ninth game of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday against the Houston Texans. It was a hard-fought, close matchup that saw the C.J. Stroud-less Texans win after they scored 16 points in the second half.

The Titans only managed 13 points, which made things worse for the AFC South team, which continues to seek its first win against a divisional rival. They have lost their last five games under interim coach Mike McCoy, who believes they had a good chance to win this duel.

To make things worse, star wide receiver Calvin Ridley suffered a season-ending broken fibula.

Mike McCoy blames penalties for loss to Texans

After the game was over, McCoy told reporters the Titans‘ inability to stay away from penalties played a role in their three-point loss.

Cam Ward, rookie QB for the Tennessee Titans

“There’s just too many penalties that put us against a very, very good defense,” McCoy said of the Titans’ ultimate fate. “That makes it hard, just keep going backwards instead of having positive plays. We hurt ourselves in those situations, so definitely have got to clean that up.”We hurt ourselves there,” he reiterated. “We kind of had to change some things as the game went along, guys getting injured and not being in the game…”

He admitted that the team did some positive things, but they need to improve and be more consistent, especially against a team with the talent the Texans possess.

They will clash against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, hoping to cash in on the Seahawks’ 21-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

