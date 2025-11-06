Titans reportedly refuse to make deals with Patriots

The New England Patriots had a quiet trade deadline. They didn’t make any deals amid a strong 7-2 start to the season. While they are playing at a high level, the Patriots could have used help at running back or wide receiver.

They are set to face the second half of the season and confirm that their good moment isn’t a fluke. New England wasn’t the only team that didn’t make a trade, and insider Phil Perry explained that the team didn’t want to spend more than necessary, although they were willing to make moves.

“Here’s my understanding of the situation: The Patriots were willing to trade; they simply weren’t going to be so aggressive that they went beyond the prices they felt were reasonable,” Perry wrote.

Another factor may have been the other team’s reluctance to make deals with New England.

Mike Vrabel could be the reason why Titans won’t make deals with Patriots

According to Mike Giardi (via Savage Sports on X), the Tennessee Titans, who dealt Dre’Mont Jones to Baltimore, have no interest in negotiating with the Patriots, citing their past history with Mike Vrabel, the Pats’ current head coach.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.

“I was also told there has been some conversation league-wide that Tennessee might be unwilling to make deals with New England because the owner, Amy Adams Strunk, continues to think too much about how things ended with Vrabel and is not inclined to help his new team. We’ll find out soon enough with the likes of edge Arden Key, RB Tony Pollard, and even WR Calvin Ridley available,” he said.

Perry, however, insists that the Titans have no animosity towards New England, and they discussed potential deals with the Patriots, but it couldn’t be done in the end.