Titans rookie shares confident message after making NFL debut

The Tennessee Titans continue to struggle in the 2025 NFL season, but they have shown a better face in recent games. Tennessee is one of those teams that play well for three quarters but then collapse when things matter the most.

Cam Ward had one of his best performances of the season against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. The rookie quarterback went 28 of 42 for 256 yards and one touchdown in the 30-24 loss to the NFC West franchise. He connected with several receivers, mainly Gunnar Helm (51 yards on six receptions) and Chimere Dike (44 yards and one touchdown on five receptions).

After Calvin Ridley suffered a season-ending injury, the Titans turned to other options to replace the veteran wide receiver. Elic Ayomanor suffered another injury that helped a rookie find his way to the lineup.

Titans rookie reacts after making NFL debut

With Ridley and Ayomanor out, rookie Xavier Restrepo made his NFL debut. He was targeted six times against the Seahawks, posting two receptions for 26 yards. Restrepo showed off his confidence on Wednesday, giving a positive grade to his performance.

Calvin Ridley #0 of the Tennessee Titans

“I felt like I played very confident,” Restrepo told reporters. “I obviously left some plays out there that I’d want to get back, but for the most part I thought I blocked great, gave great effort, and caught the ball when it hit me.”

He touched on his relationship with Ward, explaining that they have a deep bond.

“Me and Cam have a relationship where we demand and expect a lot out of each other,” Restrepo continued. “Between me and him, we have a bond that is unbreakable.”

Tennessee will face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, hoping to get its second win of their season.