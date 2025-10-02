Todd Bowles warns about veteran WR ahead of Seahawks clash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season for one of the most anticipated games of the week. Both teams boast a 3-1 record and lead their respective divisions ahead of this duel.

Sam Darnold is balling, and his connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba couldn’t be better, but the Buccaneers also received a big boost for this matchup. Veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin, who hadn’t played since he suffered a dislocated left ankle, high ankle sprain, fractured fibula, and torn deltoid in October 2024, returned to the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

While he had a discreet performance, catching three passes for 26 yards, coach Todd Bowles is excited about what Godwin brings to the table.

Todd Bowles warns Seahawks about Chris Godwin

During the latest episode of his SiriusXM NFL Radio show, Bowles indicated that Godwin can only get better as he continues to get more playing time.

“The more he plays, the better you’re gonna see him look, and we expect to see a whole different Chris next week,” Bowles said. “Just having him out there, seeing No. 14 out there is unbelievable. I mean, the things he did to get back, the work he’s put in, the person he is, the toughness that he shows and how smart he is as a player and makes us 10 times better — you can’t wait till he gets his feet underneath him and he really starts helping us because he is gonna be a terror.”

Tampa Bay has rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka making noise to start the season, and the addition of Godwin can bring more positive things to the squad. The Seahawks duel should be one to enjoy for neutral fans.