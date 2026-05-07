Todd Monken and Browns GM Andrew Berry could be on the hot seat before 2026 NFL season even starts

The Cleveland Browns are not getting things right. Head coach Todd Monken and general manager Andrew Berry could be on the hot seat without even getting to play the 2026 NFL season.

Todd Monken hasn’t even debuted as the Cleveland Browns head coach and he might be on the hot seat already. The same goes for general manager Andrew Berry as the team prepares for the 2026 NFL season.

According to Henry McKenna of Fox Sports, the Browns’ many issues regarding roster construction, salary cap issues, and not having a starting quarterback established might make the owners take big-time decisions.

“That’s right, they could both get fired,” said McKenna. He was referring to both Berry and Monken. The reason for it would be the Browns could be eyeing a high pick for the 2027 NFL Draft already.

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Why should Monken be fired because of this?

It might sound unfair, as Monken is trying to deal with a bad hand. In fact, all the salary cap issues, and roster construction as a whole falls into Berry’s responsibilities. So why would the Browns even consider firing Monken?

GM Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns

Well, Monken is a first-time NFL head coach, which means he knows losing games won’t do much for his stock. That contradicts the Browns’ objective of getting high picks. Hence, Monken’s spot on the team could also come into question.

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Browns made quite a lot of moves constructing the roster

The Browns needed offensive line and wide receivers, and while they don’t have much money to work with, they reinforced the roster in those areas in the 2026 NFL Draft. They brought Spencer Fano at O-line, and WRs KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.