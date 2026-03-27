Tom Brady confirms he is not coming out of retirement to play in 2026 NFL season or 2028 LA Olympics after Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Tom Brady has sparked plenty of talk about a possible return to the NFL after playing in the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic alongside names like Rob Gronkowski. The former quarterback of the Patriots and the Buccaneers even said he has inquired about the possibility of returning while being a minority owner of the Raiders, but the league does not view it favorably.

Additionally, another important event looming for a comeback could be the Olympics. This was the legend’s response when he was asked what he envisions his role to be as LA 2028 gets closer and whether it will be on the field.

“No, clearly it’s not. LA in 2028 will be a lot of guys like you saw out there on the field to make a big commitment to trying to be their best, go out there and showcase their skill set in front of a global audience. So, if there’s any role I can play, I would love to. Obviously I’ll be supporting. I’ll probably be at some games. I’d love to see the American team win it all.”

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Is Tom Brady coming out of retirement?

Tom Brady is not coming out of retirement to play in the NFL in 2026, as he will not receive permission from the league to do so since he is also a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the veteran asked about that option, it is not going to happen.

Will Tom Brady return in the 2028 LA Olympics?

Tom Brady ruled himself out as a possible player for Team USA’s roster at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. After what happened at the 2026 Fanatics Flag Football Classic, the former QB publicly said he will not compete for a spot.