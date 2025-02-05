Super Bowl LIX could see the Kansas City Chiefs and their leaders create an even bigger legacy in the NFL. While a win could see Patrick Mahomes challenge Tom Brady’s label of greatest quarterback of all time, it could also see Travis Kelce make a strong case to be considered as the best tight end in football history.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Super Bowl LIX week, the 35-year-old addressed the GOAT tight end talk by admitting that he used to pay attention to it, but not anymore. Instead, what matters to Kelce now is to be remembered as a good teammate.

“I used to really, really care about that,” Kelce said, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “I used to want to be known as the greatest tight end ever. I think it’s more about sharing these moments with my teammates. I’ve gotten away from known as that. I think I just want to be known as one of the best teammates these guys have ever had.”

Kelce plans to continue playing with Mahomes, Chiefs for more years

At 35 and reaching the end of his 12th season in the NFL, Kelce can’t help but face questions about his future. On Monday, the Chiefs star let everyone know that he still believes there are more chapters to be written.

“Where will I be in three years? Hopefully still playing football,” Kelce said. “I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. We’ll see what happens.

“I know I’ve been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That’s always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long. You’ve got to find a way to get into another career, another profession. I’ve been doing that in my offseasons. But for the most part, I’m planning on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

Mahomes praises Kelce’s work ethic

While Kelce reveals his desire to leave a lasting impression on his teammates, Mahomes continues to show nothing but love for the tight end, who has been a key partner for him in Kansas City.

“He wants to be out there. He wants to put the work in. When you have a Hall of Fame guy who wants to put the work in, it kind of bleeds through the rest of the guys,” Mahomes said of Kelce on Wednesday.

On Sunday, there will be many things on the line for Kelce and Mahomes apart from a third consecutive Super Bowl ring together and fourth in total. But none of those extra things matter that much to these legends, who only care about the legacy that the Chiefs leave as a team.