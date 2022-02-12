Former first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence didn't live up to the expectations in his first year in the league. Check out what the Jacksonville Jaguars QB said about his debut campaign.

Trevor Lawrence had lost a grand total of 4 games during his high school and college career. He then went 3-14 in his first season in the NFL,but it's not like he was to blame for the Jacksonville Jaguars' struggles.

The Jags were a mess from top to bottom. Urban Meyer's infamous tenure will go down as one of the worst of all time, and it's not like he was put in a position to succeed or even develop.

Despite his struggles, Lawrence showed glimpses of promise in his first season. Looking back, the Clemson product claimed that making the adjustment to situational football was perhaps the toughest part.

Trevor Lawrence Says Making The Adjustment To Situational Football Was Quite Tough

“I would say situational football I think is so much more important in the NFL compared to college,” Lawrence told NFL Network. “I could count on one hand probably the amount of games in college that came down to one or two possessions and in the NFL, it’s pretty much every week. You’re not going to have many games where you win by multiple scores, and I think that was a big adjustment for me and realizing the importance of that and just learning a lot."

“I think that was the biggest adjustment was understanding situational football and really trying to put us in the best position to win is a lot," Lawrence added. "It’s not as simple as it sounds sometimes. I thought I learned a lot.”

Lawrence Is Excited About Doug Pederson's Hiring

The former first-overall pick should only get better in his sophomore year. Doug Pederson will take the reins of the Jaguars and that only means good things for a young, dynamic, explosive quarterback like him:

"We're really excited obviously," Lawrence said after Pederson's hiring, per NFL.com. "I talked to him briefly on the phone Thursday night, and then today, first time meeting him in person, just seems like a really great guy. Obviously, he's had a lot of success. His resume kind of speaks for itself."

"He's an offensive guy, played quarterback in the NFL," Lawrence added. "All of those things make me really excited, and it's something that I'm just excited to get to work with him and see what he brings to the table. I think everybody's excited. Everybody's really relieved we got our guy, and to be able to move forward and go to work now is a really good feeling."

Trevor Lawrence was one of the best overall quarterback prospects we've seen in decades, so we shouldn't rule him out after a tough season. Hopefully, he'll bounce back and will continue to make history, this time at the biggest stage.