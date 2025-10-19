Tua Tagovailoa faces harsh criticism after disappointing Dolphins loss to Browns

Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions against the Cleveland Browns in a game where the Miami Dolphins were clearly overwhelmed in every aspect and managed to score just six meager points, leading to a wave of reactions and memes directed at the quarterback.

John Frascella boldly suggested that Tagovailoa’s career is finished: “Once Tua Tagovailoa threw his teammates under the bus to the MEDIA last week, we knew his NFL career was over.” It is clear that the disastrous game against the Browns has raised many alarms about the quarterback’s status.

The loss to the Browns also came with a negative personal “record” for the Dolphins quarterback. Underdog NFL reported on X, “Tua Tagovailoa has the most 2+ INT games in the NFL since 2022,” noting that he has now done so 12 times.

One of the hardest things to see on social media, especially on X, was the relentless criticism from loyal Dolphins fans directed at Tagovailoa. “Bench Tua… Tua runs his mouth and then comes out and plays like this. He just needs to go. I don’t care about the cap ramifications. Tua Must Go,” wrote DolphinsTalk.com on X.

