Trending topics:
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa faces harsh criticism after disappointing Dolphins loss to Browns

Following another consecutive defeat for the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa threw so many interceptions that he drew severe criticism after losing a game to the Cleveland Browns that was widely expected to be easier.

By Richard Tovar

Tua Tagovailoa leaves the field after a loss vs the Chargers on October 12, 2025 in Miami Gardens.
© Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa leaves the field after a loss vs the Chargers on October 12, 2025 in Miami Gardens.

Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions against the Cleveland Browns in a game where the Miami Dolphins were clearly overwhelmed in every aspect and managed to score just six meager points, leading to a wave of reactions and memes directed at the quarterback.

John Frascella boldly suggested that Tagovailoa’s career is finished: “Once Tua Tagovailoa threw his teammates under the bus to the MEDIA last week, we knew his NFL career was over.” It is clear that the disastrous game against the Browns has raised many alarms about the quarterback’s status.

The loss to the Browns also came with a negative personal “record” for the Dolphins quarterback. Underdog NFL reported on X, “Tua Tagovailoa has the most 2+ INT games in the NFL since 2022,” noting that he has now done so 12 times.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder
Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

One of the hardest things to see on social media, especially on X, was the relentless criticism from loyal Dolphins fans directed at Tagovailoa. “Bench Tua… Tua runs his mouth and then comes out and plays like this. He just needs to go. I don’t care about the cap ramifications. Tua Must Go,” wrote DolphinsTalk.com on X.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Survey

What should happen to Tagovailoa?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Dolphins already preparing to replace Tua as McDaniel makes curious decision
NFL

Dolphins already preparing to replace Tua as McDaniel makes curious decision

Nick Saban slams Tua Tagovailoa for throwing Dolphins’ teammates under the bus
NFL

Nick Saban slams Tua Tagovailoa for throwing Dolphins’ teammates under the bus

Mike McDaniel makes final call on Dolphins becoming a selling team ahead of the trade deadline
NFL

Mike McDaniel makes final call on Dolphins becoming a selling team ahead of the trade deadline

Argentina vs Morocco: Lineups for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 final today
Soccer

Argentina vs Morocco: Lineups for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 final today

Better Collective Logo