Tua Tagovailoa issues strong message to Mike McDaniel, Dolphins after painful loss to Panthers

Tua Tagovailoa has grown frustrated with his team’s poor performances. After a tough loss to the Panthers, the quarterback issued a strong warning to HC Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins about their struggling momentum.

The Dolphins were unable to defeat the Panthers despite being favored. Carolina came from behind to secure the win at home, exposing a subpar performance by the AFC East team.

Miami has struggled to meet expectations and currently sits at 1-4 in the 2025 NFL season. Following this disappointing loss, QB Tua Tagovailoa sent a clear message to his teammates, urging an end to the bad streak.

Tua Tagovailoa sends stern message to McDaniel, Dolphins after loss to Panthers

Following the Dolphins’ 27-24 loss to the Panthers, Tagovailoa used his postgame press conference to make his frustration clear. “We’ve got to figure this out — and we’ve got to figure this out now. This feeling sucks,” the quarterback said.

It is clear that Tagovailoa is not comfortable with his team’s performances, but the quarterback also acknowledged that it all starts with him playing at a higher level to take control of the offense.

“I am 100% showing up getting myself ready, getting the guys that are going to be in the game as ready as possible for us to give us a chance to go out there, score, do what we need to do, help us winning the game,” Tagovailoa added.

Will the Dolphins fire Mike McDaniel?

Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat and definitely feeling the heat. The Dolphins were favored to win in Week 5, and the defeat against the Panthers has only intensified the pressure on the head coach.

Monday is usually when teams announce any coaching changes. The Dolphins’ front office is likely working diligently to decide whether McDaniel will continue as head coach for Week 6 or if it’s time for a change.

