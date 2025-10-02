Tua Tagovailoa has suffered four concussions in his NFL career, and a fifth nearly occurred in Week 4. However, the Miami Dolphins quarterback has now revealed his new approach to avoiding further injuries that could impact his future.

In Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa gave everyone a scare. The QB ran the ball up the middle and slid, but he took a late hit to the head, causing his helmet to slam against the turf.

Fans immediately held their breath due to Tagovailoa’s concussion history. Fortunately, he got up right away and showed no signs of trouble after the play.

Tua Tagovailoa unveils how he is avoiding concussions

Concussions have played a major role in Tua Tagovailoa’s career. Most recently, the quarterback missed four games last season after a blow that nearly ended his time in football.

At that point, several specialists advised him to step away from the game. Instead, he chose not to retire and decided to focus on a plan that would help him avoid further concussions.

After the injury scare against the Jets in Week 4, Tagovailoa was asked about his history of head injuries. The quarterback admitted he can’t avoid contact completely, but explained that his strategy is to put in work off the field to strengthen his body and reduce the risk of concussions.

“Just carbing up more for the games and getting more fluids in,” Tua Tagovailoa said on how he is avoiding concussions. “I think it definitely helps with the aspect of the brain, I guess everyone would be wondering how did I feel on that hit and what not, I felt perfectly fine, felt great.

“Throughout the years, that was one of the bigger things we hadn’t addressed, was making sure I got a good amount of carbs in my body so that as I drank water or drank the right stuff or whatever it was, it’d stay in. The doctors were talking about the liquid that your brain sits in and all of that, so that was just the biggest aspect of all of that.”