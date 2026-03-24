Tua Tagovailoa knows he still has much to give in the NFL

His final stint with the Miami Dolphins undoubtedly fell short of expectations. Nevertheless, Tua Tagovailoa knows that his arrival in Atlanta with the Falcons represents a fresh start, and he’s ready to prove it in the upcoming NFL season.

“I am no stranger to competition,” the quarterback said via Tori McElhaney. Tua also revealed a bold promise to Falcons fans: “I think the best football is still ahead of me.”

The former Alabama player had a final season in South Florida where he alternated between starting games and coming off the bench. Ultimately, his NFL journey landed him in the NFC South, where he will look to repay the confidence placed in him by his new franchise.

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A rough 2025 for Tua

In his final season with the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa posted a 6-8 record as a starter before his departure. He completed 260 of 384 passes for 2,660 yards, maintaining a 67.7% completion rate. While he threw 20 touchdowns, he also struggled with a career-high 15 interceptions and was sacked 30 times.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins.

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Falcons expand their QB room

see also Falcons President Matt Ryan makes concerning update about Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Kevin Stefanski’s first season as HC

In the past few hours, Kevin Stefanski added a new signal-caller to his roster. As insider Jeremy Fowler reported on X, the experienced Trevor Siemian is joining as a free agent.

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Ahead of this offseason, and after Kirk Cousins entered free agency, Atlanta began its rebuilding process with only Michael Penix Jr. on its depth chart. That solitude quickly ended with the announcement of Tua Tagovailoa’s signing with Falcons and now complemented with the former Jets quarterback.

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Trevor Siemian #14.

Falcons’ GM satisfied with offseason moves

Although the Falcons lost players of the caliber of Darnell Mooney, they managed to add more experience. In addition to Tua, names like WR Jahan Dotson and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari have also joined the roster.

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Ian Cunningham expressed satisfaction so far: “We really went into this free agency looking to elevate our floor. Adding depth pieces, but also players that have had starting experience that could start and that have shown that they’re able to start in this league.”

An exciting Draft ahead for Atlanta

Atlanta will face this event without first-round picks due to a trade made in the 2025 draft with the Rams for the 26th pick at that time, which was used to select James Pearce Jr. These are the moments when Falcons will make their selections:

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2nd round: No. 48

3rd round: No. 79

4th round: No. 122

6th round: No. 215

7th round: No. 231

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