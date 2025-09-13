A surprising fact about Drake Maye surfaces following the Patriots’ latest trade

The New England Patriots started the NFL season on a rough note, losing their opener to the Raiders 20-13. However, they have made roster moves aimed at supporting Drake Maye and improving the team’s outlook.

They recently traded wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and a 2028 seventh-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection. Polk was on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but the Saints plan to integrate him into their roster in the future.

With the trade, an interesting fact about Drake Maye and his tenure with the Patriots surfaced, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Currently, Drake Maye is the lone key player from the Patriots’ 2024 draft. Many have been traded or waived,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Some draft picks from 2024 remain on the roster, but none have carried the same significance as others from the class. Maye was likely the most important player from that group, serving as the leader of the Patriots’ offense and expected to remain so for the foreseeable future.

The patriots’ trade

New Orleans also received a seventh-round pick in the 2028 draft and an additional offensive option, who is currently on injured reserve until the end of the season.

The move is unusual, as Polk will miss the rest of the year due to a shoulder injury and will not be ready to play until receiving medical clearance after the 2026 season. Maye confirmed that the team lost a potential key weapon and former teammate from last year.