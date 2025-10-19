Trending topics:
NFL

Two important Browns players receive severe punishment by NFL after loss against Steelers

Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku were fined by the NFL following the Week 6 game between the Browns and the Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Jerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns
© Justin Edmonds/Getty ImagesJerry Jeudy of the Cleveland Browns

Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku have been fined by the NFL following a review of all actions during the Week 6 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns’ star wide receiver was fined $12,172 for hitting Joey Porter Jr. in the face. The play was classified as unnecessary roughness, and in the NFL report, it is listed under “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing.”

The Browns ended up losing that game 23-9 to Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, dropping their record to 1-5. Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have taken the risk of going with two rookie quarterbacks on the roster (Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders) after surprisingly trading Joe Flacco to the Bengals.

Advertisement

Who was fined with the Browns?

In addition to Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku was also fined $14,491 by the NFL for making obscene gestures during the game against the Steelers. The sequence occurred with 13:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The episode was classified as unsportsmanlike conduct because, as Njoku was leaving the field for a medical review, the tight end allegedly made the gestures toward several Steelers fans.

Advertisement
NFL News: Shedeur Sanders shares heartfelt reaction after Browns decided to trade Joe Flacco

see also

NFL News: Shedeur Sanders shares heartfelt reaction after Browns decided to trade Joe Flacco

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
NFL imposes hefty fine on Aaron Rodgers' teammate
NFL

NFL imposes hefty fine on Aaron Rodgers' teammate

Kevin Stefanski had an unexpected reaction after Joe Flacco's great performance with Bengals
NFL

Kevin Stefanski had an unexpected reaction after Joe Flacco's great performance with Bengals

Mike Tomlin and Steelers might have severely hurt their chances of reaching playoffs with Steelers
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers might have severely hurt their chances of reaching playoffs with Steelers

Is Darnell Mooney playing tonight for Falcons against 49ers on SNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

Is Darnell Mooney playing tonight for Falcons against 49ers on SNF in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season?

Better Collective Logo