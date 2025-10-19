Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku have been fined by the NFL following a review of all actions during the Week 6 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns’ star wide receiver was fined $12,172 for hitting Joey Porter Jr. in the face. The play was classified as unnecessary roughness, and in the NFL report, it is listed under “Striking/Kicking/Tripping/Kneeing.”

The Browns ended up losing that game 23-9 to Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, dropping their record to 1-5. Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski have taken the risk of going with two rookie quarterbacks on the roster (Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders) after surprisingly trading Joe Flacco to the Bengals.

Who was fined with the Browns?

In addition to Jerry Jeudy, David Njoku was also fined $14,491 by the NFL for making obscene gestures during the game against the Steelers. The sequence occurred with 13:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The episode was classified as unsportsmanlike conduct because, as Njoku was leaving the field for a medical review, the tight end allegedly made the gestures toward several Steelers fans.

