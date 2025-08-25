Tyler Shough’s confident words amid Saints QB battle with Spencer Rattler

The New Orleans Saints have one of the worst quarterback rooms in the NFL according to many analysts. However, confidence is not something Tyler Shough lacks. The rookie quarterback seems to have lost the battle against second-year signal-caller Spencer Rattler. That hasn’t deterred the rookie from saying big words to the media.

The Saints haven’t officially announced Rattler as the starter but it seems that’s the way they’ll go. After the last preseason game, Shough said, “I felt like it has been enough. I am fully capable to go out there and lead the charge. Obviously, I don’t make those decisions… For me, I feel really comfortable going in from week to week.”

Shough’s outings haven’t been entirely good but he still thinks he can be the QB1 and guide the team moving forward. Head coach Kellen Moore must make a decision soon as the season is only two weeks away.

What does Spencer Rattler think?

Rattler said he has “no doubt” that he can guide the team if Moore decides to put him in the starting role. Rattler already played last year and was arguably the better quarterback of the three (including Jake Haener) in the preseason. However, it wasn’t like he set the world on fire with his play.

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler

Rattler doesn’t fit with what we’ve seen from Kellen Moore’s playbook. Moore likes playing a run-first style and then explode with long passes and vertical routes. One of Rattler’s biggest weaknesses is his arm strength.

What are the Saints’ expectations?

For many outlets, the Saints will be one of, if not the worst team in the NFL. New Orleans has little to no expectations, they should just look into their new coach, buy into his culture and establish their starting quarterback, or flat out wait for the next draft to get one.

Even when looking at the betting odds, the Saints have a set number 5.5 wins, and the oddsmakers suggest the team will have five or less numbers given the prices. Other outlets like USA Today predict a league-worst 2-15 record. It’s going to be a long year for the team.