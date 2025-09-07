Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs might be in trouble. After the loss to the Chargers in Brazil, the quarterback admitted that Xavier Worthy’s injury was a key factor that disrupted the offense’s rhythm.

“That’s someone who is a huge part of our game plan. Someone that we’re counting on to go out there and make plays against some of the man coverage that they played. I thought guys did a good job stepping up in those roles, but, you can tell it took us a little bit to get going.”

Now, if the Chiefs want any hope of returning to the Super Bowl, the offensive load will have to rely on players like Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and, of course, Travis Kelce.

What was Xavier Worthy’s injury with Kansas City Chiefs?

Xavier Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Although it’s still unclear how long he will be out, Patrick Mahomes will have to face several weeks without him, remembering that he also doesn’t have Rashee Rice, who is suspended for six games.

“It’s definitely important. Those are two of our best wide receivers. They’re two great receivers in this league and obviously they’re threats down the field. I thought guys did a great job stepping up and making some of those plays, but, you have to get with the timing of those guys. It takes everybody.”

