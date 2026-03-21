Tyreek Hill’s agent provides Chiefs, other contenders, return date to NFL duties

Tyreek Hill is one of the stories to follow this offseason. He was released by the Miami Dolphins and, amid rumors of a Kansas City Chiefs interest, the wide receiver’s agent let everyone know when will the wideout be able to return to football activities.

Thankfully for Hill, the agent Drew Rosenhaus, said to Stephen A. Smith, “It was a multiple ligament injury, and he absolutely is on track for the start of the regular season. In talking to Tyreek, our focus is on him getting back to 100%. I spoke to his doctors recently. He’s on point to be ready for the season.”

The Chiefs have been somewhat interested in their former weapon, but are weary due to his health status. Now, they have some updates on Hill, and it’s a good one. However, this report might also put other teams on watch.

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Does Hill still have something in the tank?

Arguably an all-time great wideout, Tyreek Hill is 32 years old and recovering from one of the worst knee injuries in recent memory. Hence, it’s fair to ask the question and see if Hill is still the magnificent receiver he once was.

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The fact is that, prior to the injury, Hill was already declining a bit. After being a Pro Bowler in 2023, he failed to get 1,000 yards in 2024 for the first time since 2019 (where he only played 12 games and still had 860 yards). The 2023 season also saw an average of 56.4 yards per game, the worst since his rookie season.

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see also NFL 2026 free agent wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and more

Could Hill still be useful on the Chiefs?

While the Chiefs still need a WR1, the fact is Hill could still provide some upside. Rashee Rice could be the volume wideout, the one with more targets, Hill could provide the deep threat, and Xavier Worthy could be the gadget/slot receiver. Not to mention, tight end Travis Kelce is back for one more year.

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