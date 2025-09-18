Tyreek Hill’s reaction to the Dolphins’ loss to the Bills continues to fuel rumors about his future

Tyreek Hill is once again in the spotlight following another loss by the Miami Dolphins, who are 0-3 to start the 2025 NFL season. The 31-21 defeat to the Buffalo Bills fuels rumors of a possible trade involving the star wide receiver, with franchises like the Kansas City Chiefs linked to him.

Hill recorded his first touchdown of the current season on a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His contribution was vital in temporarily tying the game against the Bills, but a few minutes later Buffalo scored a touchdown that tilted the score in their favor again.

Cameras caught Hill at the exact moment the Bills went up 28-21 over the Dolphins. The Miami wide receiver’s look of disappointment said it all, especially in a week where rumors about his future keep circulating.

Hill’s reaction to the Dolphins’ loss

With his head thrown back and mouth open in disbelief, Hill’s gesture clearly reflected his frustration with the Dolphins’ current struggles, as the team has yet to win this season. “Says it all…” was the caption NFL insider Jordan Schultz used to contextualize the photo on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Will Hill stay with the Dolphins?

At the end of last season, Hill had expressed his dissatisfaction after the Dolphins failed to make the playoffs. At the time, in the heat of the moment, he said he didn’t want to be part of the Miami franchise anymore. Now, a few months later, the current situation doesn’t seem any more promising for him or the team.

In this context, Chiefs fans have been calling for his return to the Missouri franchise after every Dolphins loss. For now, these are only rumors, and Miami has stated that no trade offers have been received for their key weapon. The Pittsburgh Steelers are also being mentioned as a possible destination.