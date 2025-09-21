Where to watch New York Giants vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

New York Giants will face off against Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 3 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

It’s a do-or-die matchup between two teams desperate to turn things around after rough starts to the season. The New York Giants dropped their first two contests, falling 21-6 to the Commanders before losing a 40-37 shootout to Dak Prescott’s Cowboys.

On the other side, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have also stumbled, suffering back-to-back defeats against the Chargers (27-21) and the Eagles (20-17). With both clubs staring at 0-3, only one will escape Week 3 with a 1-2 record, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

When will the New York Giants vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

New York Giants will play against Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 PM (ET).

Wan’Dale Robinson of the New York Giants – Sam Hodde/Getty Images

New York Giants vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch New York Giants vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

The NFL matchup between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on NBC.