Video: Malik Nabers visibly frustrated with Brian Daboll, Giants in terrible outing vs Commanders

Nothing was going right for the New York Giants in their matchup against the Washington Commanders, and Malik Nabers was seen sitting on the sideline visibly upset following a heated exchange with Brian Daboll. What the head coach and wideout said to each other is still unclear.

By Richard Tovar

Malik Nabers, wide receiver for the New York Giants
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesMalik Nabers, wide receiver for the New York Giants

Malik Nabers was one of the few bright spots for the New York Giants during the game, but after a brief exchange with Brian Daboll, he went to the bench with the look of a player clearly unhappy with the situation—while the Washington Commanders were asserting control on the field.

ESPN posted a shot of the Giants receiver on Instagram with the caption: “Nabers was visibly frustrated on the sideline before coach Brian Daboll talked to him coming back onto the field.” The details of their conversation remain unknown.

Henry McKenna of Fox Sports noted that during an exchange between Nabers and Daboll, the head coach appeared to be giving instructions on the field. Daboll tried to give the receiver a high five, but his player seemed to decline the gesture. The head coach then patted him on the chest and leaned in toward his helmet to say something.

