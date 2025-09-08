Vikings’ Christian Darrisaw injury update ahead of Week 1 showdown with the Bears

Following a lackluster preseason, the Minnesota Vikings gear up for their 2025-26 NFL season opener against the Chicago Bears. All eyes are on JJ McCarthy, expected to lead as the franchise’s QB1. However, uncertainty looms over Christian Darrisaw‘s availability ahead the Week 1 clash. For that reason, recent report sheds light on the left tackle’s health, offering fresh insights as anticipation builds for the game.

“I would expect the team to exercise caution with his murky status. Not saying he’s not going to play, but it’s Week 1. If he’s not perfect, if he’s not truly ready, I would not be surprised if they hold him out and roll with him Week 2,” Ian Rapoport reports, via Good Morning Football.

Ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bears, Christian Darrisaw is listed as questionable, leaving his participation uncertain. Ian Rapoport reports that playing him might jeopardize his availability for the rest of the season. However, head coach Kevin O’Connell offered an optimistic perspective, praising the progress made by the left tackle.

“What’s in Christian’s best interest, but also understanding this guy’s done everything in his power to give himself an opportunity for that conversation… ultimately the fact that we’re going to be able to have that conversation, figure out if he can go or not this week and if it’s not this week he’s getting really, really close,” O’Connell said at the latest press conference.

Christian Darrisaw #71 of the Minnesota Vikings warms-up before a NFL game.

What has Vikings’ star Christian Darrisaw said about his ACL injury recovery?

Following his ACL injury on October 24, 2025, Christian Darrisaw’s health has been one of the biggest concerns for Minnesota Vikings fans. The left tackle had been performing excellently, playing in 392 offensive snaps during the 7 games played. Considering the speculation on his injury status, the player recently broke his silence on the matter.

“I’ve got to have confidence in myself mentally (and) physically, I know I’ve got to be there all the way. You don’t want to put yourself in a worse position, where you are kind of half-stepping. When I have that confidence and know that I’m ready to rock, I’ll be out there for sure,” Christian Darrisaw said, as reported by ESPN.