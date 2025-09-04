Caleb Williams gives bold statement on Bears HC Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears landed Ben Johnson as their new head coach. With that, a whole new -and better- offensive scheme was put in place. However, it’s a complex playbook to learn. When asked about his new head coach, quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t hesitate to answer.

Speaking to Larry Mayer of the Bears’ website, Williams spoke about his future in the NFL and his new head coach. “But Ben, he’s been great for me. He’s pushed me. Like I’ve said many times, he’s a teacher and he will be persistent until you get it.”

Williams even went further, saying he’s “got the utmost confidence in Ben, in his coaching ability, his play-calling and all of that.” The expectations for Ben Johnson are too high, but the same can be said for Williams, who was one of the most highly-regarded prospects ever before being taken first overall in 2024.

We had a small glimpse during preseason

The Bears, naturally, benched Williams most of the preseason. They won’t risk their starting quarterback much during meaningless games. However, we saw him play a little bit, and he was not bad.

While still a little rough around the edges, if both Williams and Johnson fulfill their potential, the Bears could have one of the deadliest HC-QB duos in the NFL. Williams has immense raw talent and Johnson a never-ending offensive playbook.

Caleb Williams is not the only one that needs to step up

The Chicago Bears have never had a quarterback to pass for 4,000 yards in a season. That’s one of the most bitter records to have in the NFL. That, combined with his promised potential, put too much pressure in Williams. However, this offense has other names that need to step up.

Second-year wideout Rome Odunze was also poised to make an instant impact on this offense and he failed to do so in his rookie season. With Johnson now calling plays, he should make a leap in form and become the star he was meant to be.