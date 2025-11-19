Vikings eye a ‘new Sam Darnold’ as JJ McCarthy continues to struggle during the 2025 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings may have made a mistake by letting Sam Darnold leave the club. Now, as JJ McCarthy continues to struggle, the NFC North team may be interested in adding a veteran quarterback for the upcoming season.

Last year, the Vikings thrived under Sam Darnold’s guidance. However, the team refused to offer him a new contract and allowed him to walk to the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Minnesota believed McCarthy would be ready to take over in the 2025 NFL season. Yet the sophomore quarterback is not having a strong campaign, raising questions about whether the franchise miscalculated by moving on from Darnold.

Report: Vikings could add veteran quarterback for the 2026 NFL season

When the Vikings let Darnold walk, many fans were skeptical. JJ McCarthy was seen as a solid prospect, but he had yet to play a snap in the NFL and remained an unknown commodity.

So far, McCarthy has not developed into the standout talent the Vikings hoped he would be. The former Michigan star has struggled, and the team may not be willing to wait much longer for him to turn things around.

According to NBC, the Vikings could pursue a “Sam Darnold 2.0” in 2026 — meaning a rejuvenated veteran quarterback capable of guiding the offense to success.

That player could be Mac Jones. Currently with the San Francisco 49ers, Jones’ contract runs through the 2026 season, but he could be moved before it expires.

NBC reports that Minnesota is expected to add a veteran quarterback next offseason as insurance in case McCarthy fails to improve. Jones has had a strong year with the 49ers, capably replacing Brock Purdy during the starter’s absence due to a foot injury.

Which other veteran quarterbacks could the Vikings target?

The market is not expected to be particularly exciting, but there are still several experienced options Minnesota could explore if the 49ers’ asking price for Jones is too high. Potential targets include Russell Wilson, Tyrod Taylor, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Joe Flacco, or even a reunion with Kirk Cousins.

Of course, the Vikings’ priority remains helping McCarthy develop into the franchise quarterback they have long been searching for — but after this season, a veteran safety net might be impossible to ignore.