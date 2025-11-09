Vikings hit with severe fine to one of their stars following Lions game

The Minnesota Vikings’ latest outing against the Detroit Lions not only resulted in an important win for Kevin O’Connell’s team, but also featured a controversial play that led to one of their key players being fined.

Just minutes into the game, running back Aaron Jones collided with an opponent, dangerously using his helmet. While the play wasn’t penalized at the time, league authorities ultimately decided to issue a hefty fine to the veteran back.

The news was reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, who shared the update on his official X account (formerly Twitter), detailing the setback for Jones, who was fined approximately $23,000.

“The NFL fined Vikings RB Aaron Jones $23,186 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on this play last week in Detroit,” the insider revealed via @TomPelissero.

The third of his career

The latest fine marks the third financial penalty of Jones’ nine-year NFL career, coming at a tough time as the veteran playmaker simultaneously battles a shoulder and toe injury.

The league previously fined Jones for taunting in 2019 ($10,527) and an illegal low block in 2024 ($11,817), highlighting the NFL’s continued enforcement of player safety and sportsmanship rules, even on plays not flagged during the game.

Jones’ season with the Vikings

Despite missing four games due to injury this 2025 season, running back Aaron Jones has delivered electric production when healthy, showcasing his efficiency as a dynamic dual-threat weapon for the Minnesota Vikings.

In just four appearances, Jones has compiled 139 rushing yards on 27 attempts, maintaining a high-level average of 5.1 yards per carry. His role as a reliable receiver has been equally crucial, adding 7 receptions for 79 receiving yards and scoring the team’s only current receiving touchdown from the running back position.

