Trending topics:
NFL

Vikings place Aaron Jones on IR: Minnesota’s RB depth chart gets new starter

Aaron Jones has suffered a hamstring injury, which is why the Minnesota Vikings have placed him on IR. Here’s a look at the running back depth chart and who will step in as the new starter.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Aaron Jones, RB for the Minnesota Vikings
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesAaron Jones, RB for the Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones will be placed on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. With his absence, the Minnesota Vikings have updated their running back depth chart and named a new starter.

With Jones expected to miss at least four games, Jordan Mason will step in as the starter. Mason has had a solid start to the 2025 NFL season and provides a reliable option for the Vikings until Jones returns.

Mason comes off his best season, recording 153 carries for 789 yards and three touchdowns after the 49ers gave him a larger role due to injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo.

Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings running back depth chart without Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones’ injury is a significant setback for the Vikings, but it’s not catastrophic. Mason is a reliable option, and the team has already taken steps to add depth at the position.

Backing up Mason is Zavier Scott, an undrafted running back from 2023. This is Scott’s first NFL season, after signing a one-year, $840,000 contract with Minnesota this past offseason.

Advertisement
JJ McCarthy likely out vs Bengals: Who’s the Vikings’ backup QB and how does their depth chart look?

see also

JJ McCarthy likely out vs Bengals: Who’s the Vikings’ backup QB and how does their depth chart look?

Following the announcement that Jones was placed on IR, the Vikings signed Cam Akers to the practice squad, per Tom Pelissero. This marks Akers’ third stint with Minnesota, having been part of the team in 2023 and 2024.

Akers was most recently released by the New Orleans Saints this offseason. He is expected to serve as the team’s third-string running back behind Zavier Scott, as Ty Chandler remains on IR.

Advertisement

Can Jordan Mason steal Aaron Jones’ job?

Although Aaron Jones is the Vikings’ RB1, Jordan Mason has played a strong role in the first two games of the season. Many fans believe Mason could use Jones’ absence as an opportunity to claim the starting role once the veteran returns.

Justin Jefferson’s veteran Vikings teammate makes bold contract decision ahead of 2025-26 season

see also

Justin Jefferson’s veteran Vikings teammate makes bold contract decision ahead of 2025-26 season

Through two games—keeping in mind that Jones was injured in the second—Mason has recorded 11 more carries and 52 more rushing yards than Jones. This has led some to argue that Mason deserves the RB1 spot, even after Jones is back.

Advertisement

Survey

Who should be the RB1 for the Vikings?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
JJ McCarthy likely out vs Bengals: Who’s the Vikings’ backup QB and how does their depth chart look?
NFL

JJ McCarthy likely out vs Bengals: Who’s the Vikings’ backup QB and how does their depth chart look?

Ben Johnson confesses the truth after loss to Vikings
NFL

Ben Johnson confesses the truth after loss to Vikings

McCarthy’s turnaround vs Bears came after O’Connell’s powerful message
NFL

McCarthy’s turnaround vs Bears came after O’Connell’s powerful message

Serena and Venus Williams turn heads with announcement of new venture beyond tennis
Tennis

Serena and Venus Williams turn heads with announcement of new venture beyond tennis

Better Collective Logo