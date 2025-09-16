Aaron Jones will be placed on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. With his absence, the Minnesota Vikings have updated their running back depth chart and named a new starter.

With Jones expected to miss at least four games, Jordan Mason will step in as the starter. Mason has had a solid start to the 2025 NFL season and provides a reliable option for the Vikings until Jones returns.

Mason comes off his best season, recording 153 carries for 789 yards and three touchdowns after the 49ers gave him a larger role due to injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings running back depth chart without Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones’ injury is a significant setback for the Vikings, but it’s not catastrophic. Mason is a reliable option, and the team has already taken steps to add depth at the position.

Backing up Mason is Zavier Scott, an undrafted running back from 2023. This is Scott’s first NFL season, after signing a one-year, $840,000 contract with Minnesota this past offseason.

Advertisement

see also JJ McCarthy likely out vs Bengals: Who’s the Vikings’ backup QB and how does their depth chart look?

Following the announcement that Jones was placed on IR, the Vikings signed Cam Akers to the practice squad, per Tom Pelissero. This marks Akers’ third stint with Minnesota, having been part of the team in 2023 and 2024.

Advertisement

Akers was most recently released by the New Orleans Saints this offseason. He is expected to serve as the team’s third-string running back behind Zavier Scott, as Ty Chandler remains on IR.

Advertisement

Can Jordan Mason steal Aaron Jones’ job?

Although Aaron Jones is the Vikings’ RB1, Jordan Mason has played a strong role in the first two games of the season. Many fans believe Mason could use Jones’ absence as an opportunity to claim the starting role once the veteran returns.

see also Justin Jefferson’s veteran Vikings teammate makes bold contract decision ahead of 2025-26 season

Through two games—keeping in mind that Jones was injured in the second—Mason has recorded 11 more carries and 52 more rushing yards than Jones. This has led some to argue that Mason deserves the RB1 spot, even after Jones is back.

Advertisement

Advertisement