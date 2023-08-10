Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers for FREE in the US

The preseason in the NFL has finally started. After Tom Brady announced his retirement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin a new era when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium.

[Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers online free on Fubo]

The Buccaneers have chosen Baker Mayfield as their quarterback for the near future. It will be a very wide open race in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints, the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers missed the playoffs in their first year without Ben Roethlisberger. However, Kenny Pickett seems to be the next franchise quarterback supported by a spectacular defense built by head coach Mike Tomlin.

When will Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers be played?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the Buccaneers on Friday, August 11 at 7 PM (ET). The game is scheduled to be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the US

The preseason game between the Buccaneers and the Steelers will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch it locally in the United States are KDKA-TV and WFLA.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the rest of the world

If you’re in any country outside the United States and China, you will be able to watch the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on DAZN.