Is Rome Odunze playing today for Bears vs Rams in Divisional round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Chicago Bears are having an extraordinary season in Ben Johnson’s first year as the team’s head coach. Caleb Williams is showing his great potential as a franchise quarterback, and to help him, Rome Odunze was key with 44 catches, 661 yards, and six touchdowns.

The Bears won the NFC North with an 11-6 record and, despite two consecutive losses at the end of the schedule, were able to secure the No. 2 seed. Last week in the start of the playoffs, Williams led an epic comeback to eliminate the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

Now, with freezing temperatures at Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears will host Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The winner of that game will have to travel to Seattle to fight for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Is Rome Odunze playing today for Bears against Rams in Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Rome Odunze is expected to play today for the Bears against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2026 playoffs. The wide receiver has been dealing with a foot injury but should be ready to help Caleb Williams.

Rome Odunze’s status for Bears vs Rams in 2026 playoffs

Rome Odunze was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but on Friday he was listed as a full participant. Although his game status is questionable, all signs point to the wide receiver being good to go.

