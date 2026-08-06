Who is the Cardinals’ starting quarterback vs Panthers today in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

The 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game kicks off football season and it pits the Arizona Cardinals against the Carolina Panthers. Now, since preseason is not the most important part of football, each team’s A-listers are not likely to play.

The Cardinals will use Carson Beck as their starting quarterback vs Panthers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game. The Cardinals had some small QB battle during preseason, but as soon as Jacoby Brissett got a new deal, the battle ended. As of now, Beck is projected to be QB3 on the roster. Brissett isn’t playing against the Panthers today as the Cardinals want to keep him healthy.

However, given that he is a rookie, it’s time for Beck to showcase why the Cardinals trusted him as a possible future franchise quarterback. Beck is fresh off a runner-up season in College Football as he guided the Florida Gators to the National Championship game. The Panthers’ starting quarterback against the Cardinals today will be Kenny Pickett.

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Will the Cardinals use starters in NFL Hall of Fame Game?

Head coach Mike LaFleur announced that roughly 35 players, including key starters and veterans like quarterback Jacoby Brissett and rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, will sit out this game vs Panthers.

Bam Knight #20 of the Arizona Cardinals

Players like running back Bam Knight, or late-round rookies like wideout Reggie Virgil could be eager to impress LaFleur. This can help them earn some snaps once the regular season begins. Hence, there are still players looking to get the most out of this game.

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The Cardinals need to rebuild effectively

Last season, the Cardinals ended 3-14. This prompted a change in head coach, traded away Kyler Murray, and effectively tried to reset the franchise. The preseason can at least makes us know how LaFleur’s scheme will be. Also, how much his ideas have been installed in his team.