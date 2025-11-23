The Dallas Cowboys renewed their hopes of making the playoffs with a 33-16 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. However, their 4-5-1 record leaves them with no margin for error.

The good news is that the offense led by Dak Prescott is one of the best in the NFL and, thanks to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, they will be the driving force for the Cowboys in this final stretch of the schedule.

On the defensive side of the ball, there were already promising signs of possible improvement after the arrival of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson. That, combined with the return of DeMarvion Overshown, has suddenly led many experts to believe they can pull the upset against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

What happens if the Cowboys lose to the Eagles today?

If the Cowboys lose to the Eagles in Week 12, Brian Schottenheimer’s team will fall to a 4-6-1 record, and their situation would become very complicated in terms of the playoffs. The first major consequence would be that the NFC East title would practically be secured for Philadelphia, with more than a four-game lead in the standings.

Can the Cowboys make the playoffs?

The Cowboys would have slight chances of making the playoffs as a wild card team, but honestly, it would be an almost impossible task. They would have to run the table in a schedule that includes opponents like the Chiefs, Lions, Vikings, Chargers, Commanders, and Giants.

Moreover, it’s already inevitable that they would need help from several teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, the Detroit Lions, and the Carolina Panthers. The big problem for the Cowboys is that two divisions — the NFC West and the NFC North — each have three teams in playoff contention.

What happens if the Cowboys win over the Eagles?

If the Cowboys defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, it would be one of the biggest surprises of the season and would give Dak Prescott some breathing room. The 7th seed would be within striking distance considering that the 49ers and Panthers face each other on Monday Night Football.

The combinations of different results in Week 12 could leave them at least a game and a half away, or, if luck is on their side, just half a game from that final spot.