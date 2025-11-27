Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Packers lose today against Lions on Thanksgiving in NFL Week 13?

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for their Thanksgiving showdown against the Detroit Lions, with their sights set on advancing closer to securing a playoff berth this season.

By Santiago Tovar

Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on.
As the devoted fan base of the Green Bay Packers gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving today, they are undoubtedly hoping to witness a victory from their team against the Detroit Lions. Not only would a win be a fitting way to mark this festive occasion, but it would also significantly bolster the Packers’ playoff aspirations.

However, if the Green Bay Packers lose to the Detroit Lions, they would drop out of the top seven NFC teams vying for a playoff berth. Nonetheless, they could potentially regain their position if the Cleveland Browns manage to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s game.

The stakes for this game are incredibly high, as a loss to the Lions would reduce their playoff odds from 78% to 69%, according to NFL.com, while simultaneously igniting hope for Detroit, a team also eager for a positive outcome to bolster their postseason chances.

The injury status of Josh Jacobs and Jordan Love has already been disclosed, leaving the Packers to rely on their current roster. Head Coach Matt LaFleur is tasked with making astute decisions to secure a victory and edge closer to a coveted playoff spot this season.

Packers face key absences and uncertainties against the Lions

As Green Bay prepares for this pivotal clash against Detroit, fans are eager to see the team’s star players on the field to clinch a win. However, the team has already confirmed that Karl Brooks, Jayden Reed, and Lukas Van Ness will be sidelined for this matchup.

Additionally, there is anticipation regarding the status of players listed as questionable, including Matthew Golden, Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, and Quay Walker, whose availability remains in doubt.

Given this scenario, both teams are in desperate need of a victory to enhance their playoff prospects. As the Packers remain one of the leading teams to contend this season, they must demonstrate their full potential to actualize their playoff ambitions.

Better Collective Logo