What happens if the Lions win, tie or lose vs Commanders in the 2025 NFL playoffs?

The Detroit Lions will make their debut in this year’s NFL Playoffs after enjoying a Bye Week, having finished as the top seed in the NFC. Standing in their way are none other than the Washington Commanders, led by Jayden Daniels. Here are the three possible scenarios ahead for Jared Goff’s team.

In a season with strong contenders for the upcoming Super Bowl title, Dan Campbell and his Lions managed to overcome various challenges throughout the year, solidifying themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the league.

While their impressive record of 15 wins and just two losses clearly shows that any opponent should fear facing Detroit, they will be up against the Commanders, led by the surprising rookie QB Daniels, who has had a standout season and is in great form. It promises to be an exciting matchup ahead.

With the main goal of claiming this divisional matchup and securing a spot in the conference final, it is expected that Ford Field in Detroit will be filled to capacity with local fans, who will do their part to support the team and help them achieve the coveted victory.

A Detroit Lions fan holds a sign prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 05, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

What happens if the Lions defeat the Washington Commanders?

One of the divisional rounds in the NFC will feature the Detroit Lions facing off against the Washington Commanders, who earned this spot after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round last weekend.

If Jared Goff‘s team comes out victorious, they will advance to the conference final, where they will host the game once again and face the winner of the other matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams.

What happens if the Lions and Commanders tie their game?

While a tie is a possible result in an official NFL game, this does not apply in the playoffs, as there must always be a winner. So the question is, what happens if playoff games end in a tie?

If neither team is able to gain an advantage during the regular time, there is a 15-minute overtime period in which both teams are guaranteed at least one possession.

The team that scores more points than their opponent, whether through a touchdown or field goal, will secure the victory after both teams have had a possession of the ball. If the score remains tied, another overtime period will begin, and this process will continue until a winner is determined.

What happens if the Lions lose to the Commanders?

If the Lions are defeated by the Commanders, their playoff run will come to an end, and they will be eliminated from contention for the Super Bowl. The team lead by Jayden Daniels would then advance to the next round of the playoffs.