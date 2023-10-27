The San Francisco 49ers paid a huge price after Monday Night’s loss against the Minnesota Vikings. Brock Purdy is in the concussion protocol as head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the information.

“He started getting symptoms on the plane. We finally found that out when we landed. We were all pretty asleep, but then he got all checked up yesterday and now he’s in the protocol.”

Many videos show that Purdy’s concussion might have occured during a quarterback sneak with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter. When he lowered his head, Brock got a massive hit by linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Though there’s not an official confirmation of when the injury happened, Brock Purdy and the 49ers weren’t the same. From that moment on, Purdy threw two interceptions leaving the door open for the Vikings to win the game.

Will Brock Purdy play this week?

According to stats provided by the NFL, Brock Purdy has low chances of playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. During the last few years, approximately 25% of the players who suffer a concussion return to play in the following game.

Furthermore, Purdy’s situation is more complicated as he has less time to recover considering the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings was part of Monday Night Football.

Of course, it’s always important to emphasize that each case is unique and that Brock Purdy’s status will depend entirely on his progression. However, numbers show that he probably won’t be available next Sunday.

Who will replace Brock Purdy with the 49ers?

If Brock Purdy isn’t ready to go, Sam Darnold will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brandon Allen would be the backup.

It’s important to remember that, before the 2023 season, the depth chart for the 49ers at the quarterback position suffered a major shakeup. Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Trey Lance was traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

When will Brock Purdy return with the 49ers?

The good news for the 49ers is the fact that they have a bye week after the game against the Bengals. In this scenario, Brock Purdy will be ready to come back in Week 10 facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 12.